Last Cahir Christmas Market is on Thursday - Why not take a stroll?

Cahir Christmas Farmers Market
The Market traders have gone all out for Christmas and every stall at Cahir Farmers Market is brimming with local produce. The Market takes place every Saturday morning from 9am to 1pm in the Castle car park. Parking is free on all Saturdays in December thanks to Tipperary County Council.
Take note that the last Christmas Farmers Market will take place on this Thursday December 23 after which the traders will take a little well earned break.
Market Traders thank all their customers, friends and supporters for their loyalty all year and wish everyone a very Happy Christmas and New Year too.
