22 Dec 2021

Tipperary Virtual Walk Fundraiser for Hospice will go ahead on New Year's Day

With the help of The Rhododendron Walking Group, Burncourt Hospice Movement will host this Virtual walk asking people to "Walk into 2022 for the Hospice.

Burncourt Hospice Movement Fundraiser - New Year’s Day
Unfortunately due to Covid Restrictions we will not be able to hold our Annual Auction this year. However the Tobin family will be continuing with their Hamper Raffle and tickets will be sold locally for this.
Instead of our Annual Walk on New Year's Day we will be asking you to support our Virtual Walk instead this year.
With the help of The Rhododendron Walking Group, Burncourt Hospice Movement will host this Virtual walk asking people to "Walk into 2022 for the Hospice. All proceeds will be going to South Tipperary Hospice and The Hospice Suite in St. Theresa's Hospital in Clogheen.

Last chance to enter Tipperary's best St Stephen's Day Road Race

