Last chance to enter Tipperary's best St Stephen's Day Road Race

Athletes jockey for positions at the start of the MSD Four Mile Road Race in Clonmel - Photos - John D. Kelly
MSD 4 Mile - today is last day to enter
This popular event takes place on St Stephen’s Day. Due to Covid-19 regulations, the entries this year are online and close today, Wednesday, December 22. The club is very grateful to MSD for sponsoring this year’s race.
There will be no entries taken on the day. Race numbers can be collected from Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn, The Mall from 9.30am to 11.30 am.
Athletes are reminded to follow current Covid guidelines as regards social distancing and wearing of masks when collecting their race numbers. There will be no changing facilities available on the day.
The link for Online entries is itsyourrace.com.
