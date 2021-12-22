Tipperary school principal retires - 41 years' dedicated service to one school!

This coming week will see the retirement of Mrs. Pauline Finnan, Principal at St. Ailbe’s National School.
Mrs. Pauline Finnan’s Retirement
This coming week will see the retirement of Mrs. Pauline Finnan, Principal at St. Ailbe’s National School. A native of Moyne-Templetouhy (north of Thurles), she joined the staff at Emly N.S. in 1980.
Pauline specialised in the teaching of Junior pupils, giving children the best possible start in the world of education. This included preparing them for First Communion.
She became Deputy Principal in 2002 and was appointed Principal four years later. Since then she has piloted the expansion of the school in both its building and its range of teaching. Its most recent development has been the establishment of the superb ASD Unit.
Across 41 years, Pauline has given of her heart to the children and families of Emly parish – a people she has “loved so well.” We thank her profoundly. We wish her many years of good health and joy.
