23 Dec 2021

Tipperary motorists advised to be prepared for Christmas

Don't let breakdowns spoil visits with family and friends

Breakdown

The top reasons for breakdowns in the last 12 months were car battery issues, followed by problems with wheels and tyres and faults with engine mechanics

With thousands of motorists planning to travel throughout the country visiting family and friends over the Christmas period, Aviva Insurance Ireland advises them to be prepared in the event of a breakdown.  

There were more than 22,000 motor customer breakdowns recorded by Aviva Insurance Ireland in the last 12 months. The leading insurer reports that the top three reasons for breakdowns were car battery issues, followed by problems with wheels and tyres and faults with engine mechanics.

Aviva is urging motorists planning to travel to visit family and friends over the Christmas holidays to take five simple steps  before they head on their journey to mitigate against any potential hiccup on the road.

•            Check if your car insurance policy has breakdown cover and, if so, ensure you know who to contact if you have any problems on the road.

•            Make sure you have your fully charged mobile phone (or car charger) with you and that you have your insurer’s emergency breakdown service number.

•            Make sure you have some basic emergency supplies in case of a breakdown including a spare empty petrol canister, a triangle hazard or warning sign, a bottle of drinking water, a blanket and high-visibility jacket.

•            Check that your car’s equipment, including wheel locking nut removal tool, spare wheel, jack and wheel brace are in good working order.

•            Check your tyre pressure to avoid the possibility of punctures and to ensure you have maximum grip.

