Popular staff member at Tipperary school is already greatly missed by all

The whole Powerstown School community would like to wish Angela Hannigan all the best in her retirement.

Angela visited the school recently where she was presented with some gifts from the Board of Management, Mr Eugene Fogarty, school principal, and all the staff and children.

Angela was a really important member of staff in our school for 10 years and her presence around the place is greatly missed. She worked tirelessly throughout the years to keep the school in tip top shape and to maintain a clean and safe environment for all the school community.

Angela was without a doubt amazing at her job but she was also the most kind-hearted, friendly and helpful person to be around. She would always go that extra mile for you and was on the other end of the phone when needed, no matter what the time of day.

She was always a great friend to many staff past and present and an all round wonderful lady who we are blessed and lucky enough to have worked with.

All the best Angela and again Thank You sincerely! It was an absolute pleasure to have had you with us.