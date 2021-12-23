Woman arrested after garda operation in Tipperary where €4,000 worth of drugs were seized

File photo
Gardaí attached to the Clonmel District Drugs and Regular Unit carried out a search under warrant in Clonmel on Monday afternoon, December 20.
Suspected cocaine, cannabis and MDMA with an approximate street value of €4,000 (pending analysis) was seized.
A female was arrested at the scene and detained at Clonmel Garda Station.
She has since been released pending the submission of a file to the office of the DPP.
