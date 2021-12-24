Mayor welcomes Lidl development in Tipperary's capital town

Mayor of Clonmel, Cllr Michael Murphy, has welcomed the green light for the Lidl development in the town.

Planning has been granted by Tipperary County Council for a massive multi-million euro project on Queen Street and Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel.



The supermarket chain’s project involves the former Chadwick’s site.

Speaking to The Nationalist, he said: “This was a significant planning application, which required a thorough assessment by the planning authority. The decision by Lidl to purchase and develop this site, subject to planning, represents a significant investment by the company and is a real vote of confidence in Clonmel. This is excellent news in terms of job creation and opportunities for local suppliers.

“It is good news also for consumers, as more competition will always ensure better choice and value.

“In fairness to Lidl, they have a really good track record of making a difference in communities within which they operate.

“Most importantly for me is the development of this site in the context of its strategic location and close proximity to the town centre.

“The development of other key strategic sites in and around the town centre remains a key priority for me and hopefully this vote of confidence by Lidl will act as a stimulus in this regard.

Above: The Mayor of Clonmel, Michael Murphy

"It will give a new lease of life to an under-used prime commercial site and I wish the project every success. Understandably, the planning application gave rise to some concerns by third parties, particularly local residents and I am confident that these concerns were taken cognisance of by the Council in reaching its decision.

“As with all planning applications, the decision to grant permission will now be studied by all parties, as a period of time must be allowed to permit an appeal of the planning decision to An Bord Pleanála, which is the national planning appeals board,” said Cllr Murphy.

Meanwhile, the premises of The Nationalist - which adjoins the former Chadwick’s site - will also be used to facilitate the new development.

Iconic Newspapers - which owns The Nationalist - plans to relocate the publication to a new property in Clonmel town centre.