Tipperary motorists beware - stiffer fines are on the way

Motorists found parking in bus lanes, cycle tracks and on footpaths throughout the country will be hit with heavier fines in the New Year.
The current fine will be doubled from €40 to €80 - rising to €120 if not paid within 128 days - under plans announced by the Department of Transport.
It’s expected that the new regulations will come into force on February 1. Fines for these offences are imposed by local authority traffic wardens, as well as gardaí.
News of the increases was announced by District Administrator Jim Dillon at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
He said it was important to bear in mind that the fines would be increased throughout the country, and not just in Tipperary and Clonmel.
