Search

27 Dec 2021

Tipperary motorists beware - stiffer fines are on the way

New regulations will be introduced across the country

Gardai

Gardaí and traffic wardens have the power to implement fines for parking in bus lanes, cycle tracks and on footpaths

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Motorists found parking in bus lanes, cycle tracks and on footpaths throughout the country will be hit with heavier fines in the New Year.
The current fine will be doubled from €40 to €80 - rising to €120 if not paid within 128 days - under plans announced by the Department of Transport.
It’s expected that the new regulations will come into force on February 1. Fines for these offences are imposed by local authority traffic wardens, as well as gardaí.
News of the increases was announced by District Administrator Jim Dillon at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

He said it was important to bear in mind that the fines would be increased throughout the country, and not just in Tipperary and Clonmel.

President Higgins and Taoiseach pay tribute after passing of renowned Irish poet

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media