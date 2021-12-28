Nenagh Classic Car Club to host drive on New Year's Day
Nenagh Classic Car Club is hosting a classic car drive on New Years Day.
Drive into 2022 will start at Homesavers on the Dublin road at 1:40pm.
The drive is open to members and non-members.
