Want to get rid of you Christmas cans in a hurry in Tipperary?

The Cahir Tidy Towns Group has renewed its association with ABP for 2022 to recycle the aluminium cans.

This initiative with the local food producing plant has proven to be a huge benefit to both groups and has helped the environment. We needed to touch up on sustainability and turning the drinks cans into cash has enabled us to plant semi mature trees along the Inch Field so anyone that came to us on the first Saturday of every month to help recycle can see the fruits of their efforts.

The first collection of the New Year will commence on Saturday, January 8 from 10 - 11am. If anyone is struggling to make these times they should text Andy on 086 360 9110 or leave at the collection point that morning before 10.

We have also received a boost from the TUS group who will supply beech hedging to plant another bit along the Swiss walk where we had started planting last year.

We will also mix some hollies in with the hedging for a bit of colour at a time when all other growing plants are sleeping.

Our litter picking is continuing during the festive season and we would like to acknowledge the many individuals who do not get involved directly with us but do their own bit of picking.

It’s not going unnoticed and too many to mention are out and about early in the mornings doing the rounds. Hopefully we can get back to some normality in the New Year and start meeting again in larger groups.

We have tried to be discrete during the year but we are still getting the jobs done in smaller numbers.

Thanks also to the Coláiste Junior Tidy Towns group who are visible during the days trying to keep on top of the litter and maybe in time this awareness will wash on those causing the problem.

2021 was difficult but with ourselves, the council and the public we hope to achieve more in 2022.

Our goal as always is to try hold onto our bronze medal and gain a few points to close the gap on a silver one. It’s slow work but at least we are heading in the right direction.

We wish a happy New Year to everyone for 2022. We also reflect on those who have passed during 2021. RIP.