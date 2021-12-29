Search

29 Dec 2021

Tipperary councillor welcomes island of Ireland rail review submissions

Tipperary councillor welcomes island of Ireland rail review submissions

Cahir railway station

The Minister for Transport in partnership with the Minister for Infrastructure invites the public and interested parties to provide submissions on the future of rail on the island of Ireland as part of an all-Ireland strategic rail review.
Local councillor and rail lobbyist, Cllr Andy Moloney, has called for this review over the years and says that a review can consider how the rail network can improve to promote sustainability connectivity into, and between, the major cities, enhance regional accessibility and support balanced regional development. The review will look at how the railways are used, how they could be used in the future and how the network can evolve to serve the people on the island and achieve policy goals.
Cllr Moloney says that we have spoken many times about timetables and freight trains and the rail line has been under-utilised and now we need to put submissions forward so that these suggestions become a reality. Rail freight will reduce carbon footprint and free up our road network and with Rosslare being the nearest port to mainland Europe there are grounds to open up the Waterford to Rosslare link again.
Submissions by January 21, to strategicrailreview@ arup.com
Meanwhile, the Cahir station is undergoing some maintenance and much-needed security lighting and CCTV.

Local News

