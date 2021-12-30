Sensory Santa proved a hit at South Tipperary Arts Centre

Michael O'Malley makes the presentation to Sally Wilson at the South Tipperary Arts Centre
Michael O’Malley, Rotary Clonmel president, presented Sally Wilson with a sponsorship cheque to help with Sensory Santa, which was held at the South Tipperary Arts Centre in Nelson Street, Clonmel.
The staff at the centre thank all those who have supported them throughout the past unpredictable year.
“To all the artists that have shared their work with us throughout the year, thank you all for your adaptability and resilience, often in the face of great uncertainty.
"We truly appreciate you, and look forward to an even bigger and better year in 2022!”
