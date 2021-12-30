It was a very busy month for RehabCare Day Services in Clonmel

Present at the raffle at RehabCare Day services were, from left, Marian Vos (RehabCare), Emmet O’Mahony (LEAD ERG team at Boston Scientific), David Ryan, Orla McNamara and Mary Simpson (RehabCare)
RehabCare Day services in Clonmel and Knocklofty were bustling with activity over the last number of weeks, preparing for their annual Christmas Craft Fair.
The teams all worked together to produce beautiful, sustainable Christmas tree decorations, Christmas cards, swags, Santa signs and tasty Christmas puddings.
The group hosted a fantastic craft fair in Bridgewater House in Clonmel during the week of December 13, with click and collect in operation this year to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.
A bonanza raffle was held on Friday December 17, with generous prizes sponsored by the Lead Erg Team at Boston Scientific, Camida, Jamie Lawlor Crash Repairs, Ryan Motor Power, Tesco, Lidl and Larry O’Keeffe Furniture.
The event was a great success and the team wish to say a sincere thank you to all who supported it.
Best wishes for the New Year are extended from all in RehabCare Clonmel and Knocklofty Day Services.
