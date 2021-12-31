Tipperary man writes poem about the silent war that is Covid-19

Ardfinnan man Stefan Grace
Stefan Grace from Barrack Street, Ardfinnan has written this poem about Covid-19:
Covid!
The Silent War!
Like the thief in the night it came,
No guns, no bombs, no planes;
Oh yes! It came,
Silently, violently,
Out of all people’s range.
Oh yes! It came
Saying wake up! Wake up in my name -
Stop the pillage! Stop the pillage!
Oh you great earthlings without shame,
You are to blame,
Yes, you are to blame.
