'Funding available' to help maintain historic manor house in Tipperary

Knocklofty House, near Clonmel, has fallen into a state of decline in recent years
The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage would look favourably on an application for funding to help halt the deterioration of Knocklofty House.
That’s according to Tipperary Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn.
He said he understood from Malcolm Noonan, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, that the funding would be made available once an application was made by Tipperary County Council.
The deterioration of the building, a few miles from Clonmel, has been a source of anger, dismay and concern across the community for the past year. The removal of copper and lead from the roof has left it exposed to the elements and hastened its decline.
Above: Senator Garret Ahearn
The 18th century manor house and hotel was recently included in An Taisce’s list of Ireland’s Top 10 Most-at-Risk Buildings for 2021.
Senator Ahearn said it was important to maintain the structure of the building. The funding from the department would be an opportunity to try and maintain Knocklofty House, so it doesn’t fall apart.
“If we don’t maintain the building it will fall.
“Securing funding from the department gives us options going forward,” he added.
