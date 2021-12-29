School's Christmas Jumper Sale raised €500 for Tipperary Women's Refuge Service

On Friday, December 17 Coláiste Dún Iascaigh Student Council organised a draw with proceeds going to Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge & Support Services CLG. There was a big show of Christmas Jumpers and outfits including staff members on the day.

A great effort was made by all on the day. There will be individual and class prizes for the most creative Christmas jumpers that many students made their own. €2 was collected from students during first class on the day and a hamper filled with all sorts of goodies was raffled for the cause.

There was a fantastic response with almost €500 being raised and student council members presented the proceeds of Christmas jumper day at Coláiste Dún Iascaigh Cahir to Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge and Support Services Clg Clonmel last week. Well done to all staff and students for supporting this event and making it a very memorable day. The Christmas Market was also on the same day with all students donned in Christmas outfits and market stalls spread throughout the school and outside in marquees there was a fantastic atmosphere in the school.

Many of the students had stalls that were selling a huge variety of items for Christmas from recycled Christmas wreaths, Christmas lights and decorations to healthy snacks and skincare products there was something for everybody and all at very good prices. All items were handmade and homemade with care and each stall showed the work that had gone into producing them. Well done to all the students who took part, a great day was had by all who attended.