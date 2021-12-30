Tipperary pub closes kitchen due to Government advice on Covid-19 'close contacts'

File photo
A Tipperary pub has had to close its kitchen due to Government advice on Covid-19 "close contacts".
Harney’s Final Furlong in Clerihan said: "Due to a staff shortage following Government recommendations on close contacts we have to close our kitchen for five days. The pub trades as normal.
"We open: Thursday 4 to 8
New Year's Eve 1 to 8
New Year's Day 1 to 8
"Apologies for any inconvenience caused."
