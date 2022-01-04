Search

04 Jan 2022

Tributes poor in for hugely popular Tipperary woman who died on Christmas Eve

The death occurred on December 24 of Rena O’Connor, Cahir.

Jeddy Walsh

SINCERE SYMPATHY

Tributes have been pouring in from far and wide for a hugely popular Cahir woman, Rena O'Connor who died on Christmas Eve.

The Knockgraffon Cards Committee wrote:
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family of late Rena O’Connor, Mountain Road, Cahir on her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her daughters Georgina, Majella and Lisa and families.
We had many a good night in her company playing cards in the old schoolhouse in Knockgraffon. May heaven be her bed.

The Ballylooby/Duhill correspondent wrote:

Rena was well known card player and attended all the local Card Drives in the area.
We extend our sympathy to her daughters Majella, Georgina and Lisa, her brother Dan, grandchildren Maeve, Conor, Darragh and Alex, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family, neighbours, friends and all the card-players who knew her.
Rena’s requiem mass took place in St. Mary’s Church Cahir followed by internment in adjoining Cemetery on Tuesday December 28.
May she rest in peace.

While the Cahir Active Retirement offered their sincere sympathy to the family of Rena O’Connor, Mountain Road, whose funeral took place last week in Cahir.

Rena was a member for many years, a regular card player and participated in many activities and outings. May she rest in peace.

