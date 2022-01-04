New principal appointed to primary school in Tipperary

The newly appointed Principal at St. Ailbe’s National School in Emly is Ms. Michelle O’Brien.
New School Principal
The newly appointed Principal at St. Ailbe’s National School in Emly is Ms. Michelle O’Brien.
We all join in wishing Michelle well as she assumes this important leadership role within our parish school – which is itself such a key component of the Emly community.
The pedestrian crossing at Lattin Tennis Club and the footpath leading down to it from the village was completed recently.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.