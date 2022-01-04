Tipperary hairdresser Stefano revealed as leader for Operation Transformation 2022

Stefano Sweetman from Clonmel is the fourth Leader to be revealed for Operation Transformation 2022

Operation Transformation returns to your screens on Wednesday 5th January at 9.35pm on RTÉ One. Five brand new leaders from all over the country take on a health and wellness plan with the aim of resetting and kick starting a new chapter in their lives. Presented by Kathryn Thomas, she will be on hand to encourage the leaders every step of the way.

The fourth Leader revealed for 2022 is Stefano Sweetman, a 32-year-old hairdresser living in Clonmel with his husband Gerard.

Since the arrival of Covid in March 2020, Stefano has been in and out of work as lockdowns have come and gone. When he wasn’t working in early 2020 he found he was eating well and walking daily. Since he’s gone back to work he feels he isn’t looking after himself and can feel his weight creeping up. These feeling are affecting his confidence on a daily basis. He’s tired of constantly worrying about what clothes to wear that make him feel comfortable before leaving the house.



Stefano has been a smoker since he was 13. He feels it is starting to affect his health and he wants to cut back and give up them up while he’s still young. Stefano knows this won’t be easy but he’s determined to kick the habit with expert guidance. Stefano wants to find that inner happiness and outer joy that’s been missing and transform into a new phase of his life.

