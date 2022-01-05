Search

05 Jan 2022

Tipperary weather gone crazy - one day last year had more rain than in three months combined!

Tipperary weather gone crazy - one day last year had more more than in three months combined!

2021 was the driest year on record since 2016, but who would believe our crazy rainfall patterns.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Weather Roundup 2021
The last fortnight of 2021 gave a twist to our perception of the local weather in the past year. Nearly all noted how mild the weather was and wondered where was the Winter gone. December finished with a wet spell and a couple of days of heavy rainfall, but overall the year had a normal enough amount of rainfall. In December, 123.1mm of rain fell on 22 days. This made December the third wettest month of the year. Last May was the wettest month of 2021 with 139mm of rain falling on 25 days.
On the other side of the coin, April was the driest month of the year with only 12.3mm of rain falling on 9 days.
The wettest day of 2021 waited until October 27 when 34.2mm of rain fell. This was more rainfall than fell in the 3 months of April, June and November. Overall in 2021, 869.8mm of rain fell on 199 days. Incidentally, 2021 was the driest year on record since 2016, but who would believe our crazy rainfall patterns.

- Mullinahone Correspondent

Village hopes to be a 'stop-over' on new Tipperary Greenway

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media