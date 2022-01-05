Tipperary weather gone crazy - one day last year had more rain than in three months combined!

2021 was the driest year on record since 2016, but who would believe our crazy rainfall patterns.
Weather Roundup 2021
The last fortnight of 2021 gave a twist to our perception of the local weather in the past year. Nearly all noted how mild the weather was and wondered where was the Winter gone. December finished with a wet spell and a couple of days of heavy rainfall, but overall the year had a normal enough amount of rainfall. In December, 123.1mm of rain fell on 22 days. This made December the third wettest month of the year. Last May was the wettest month of 2021 with 139mm of rain falling on 25 days.
On the other side of the coin, April was the driest month of the year with only 12.3mm of rain falling on 9 days.
The wettest day of 2021 waited until October 27 when 34.2mm of rain fell. This was more rainfall than fell in the 3 months of April, June and November. Overall in 2021, 869.8mm of rain fell on 199 days. Incidentally, 2021 was the driest year on record since 2016, but who would believe our crazy rainfall patterns.
- Mullinahone Correspondent
