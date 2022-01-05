Search

05 Jan 2022

Saving more this year is top priority for more than four in ten people

Three in ten say their financial behaviour has worsened since the pandemic began

Savings

Twenty per cent of those surveyed say they will budget properly in 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

While three in ten people say their spending has disimproved since Covid began, a similar number have actually improved their financial behaviours.

This is according to the latest Taxback.com Taxpayer Sentiment Survey of over 1,200 taxpayers, which found that 44% cited saving when asked for their number one financial goal for 2022, while a further 20% said that they would budget properly.

The Taxback.com survey revealed that just 11% of people plan to be more proactive in terms of looking for better deals on insurance and in getting their tax back.

“The feedback was really mixed – because while 7 in 10 (71%) people said that they had made changes to their financial behaviours since the pandemic began – there was a split between those who are now better at money management and those who are worse," says Barry Cahill, business development director at Taxback.com.

"What’s more, while saving appears to be a high priority for lots of people (44%) in the New Year, it’s a bit disheartening to learn that just one in ten appears to want to be proactive when it comes to negotiating or sourcing better deals or claiming back money. Unnecessarily overspending and not claiming what people are owed have always been something the Irish consumer has grappled with.

"Many people are simply unaware of the significant price differences on various products, or about tax relief or other benefits that they are entitled to avail of. Which is why it is up to the experts to highlight the many ways which people can cut their costs and save money without having to sacrifice.

"For example, there are lots of ways people can claw back well-earned euros from the taxman through the huge range of tax reliefs that are out there. They won’t all apply to everyone but there certainly are many common ones that will, such as medical expenses, tuition fees for third-level colleges, nursing home fees, flat-rate expenses, year of marriage relief and the home carer tax credit,” he stated.

The Taxback.com survey also found that just one in ten (11%) say they are focused on earning more money as a result of the pandemic.

New car registrations increased by almost 8% in Tipperary in 2021

Leitrim the only county to show decrease during the year

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media