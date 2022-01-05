Search

05 Jan 2022

Yesteryears from our archives: A Tipperary pub was selling date rape drug kits

Yesteryears from our archives: A Tipperary pub was selling date rape drug kits

A Cahir pub had become the first in the county to sell a date rape drug tester kit in 2002.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Our first edition of the year 20 years ago was dated January 5, 2002. It was a mix of joy for some and heartbreaking sadness for one family in particular.
Four bundles of joy arrived in the form of four New Year’s babies at St Joseph’s Hospital in Clonmel to proud mothers Sinead O’Donnell, Clonmel (a boy), Diane Conway, Clonmel (a girl), Ann Marie O’Brien, Piltown (a boy) and Theresa Lonergan, Ballylooby (a girl).
The heartbreaking sadness at the turn of the year in 2002 came with a post-Christmas car crash near Cahir that claimed the lives of three people including a 20-year-old American girl Katie Rossiter who had just arrived from Chicago and was on her way to visit her extended family in Ballylooby. Miraculously her seven-month-old baby, Mikaela, survived the accident which also claimed the lives of a Wexford couple who were travelling in the other car.
Katie was home from the USA to act as godmother at a cousin’s Christening on the day of her burial in Ballylooby. Her parents had emigrated to the US in 1978.

Tipperary hairdresser Stefano revealed as leader for Operation Transformation 2022


We also reported that the Tipperary Peace Convention had chosen Mayor of New York, Rudolph Giuliani, to receive the 2001 International Peace Prize in recognition of the bravery, courage and leadership shown by him in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attack of 2001.
Also that week a Cahir pub had become the first in the county to sell a tester kit which could detect if a drink had been spiked by the date-rape drug, Rohypnol. Customers in The Galtee Inn pub were able to buy the tester-kit which was being distributed by a Cahir company, Bio-Tip Ireland.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media