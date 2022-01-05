Hit 2022 running - new Tipperary Community Council has another group stroll organised

Ballylooby/Duhill Community Stroll organised for Sunday, January 16 2022 at 12.30 p.m.
COMMUNITY COUNCIL PLANS FOR YEAR AHEAD
Ballylooby/Duhill Community Council maybe in their infancy but they will hit 2022 running and hope to continue the work they started in 2021.
If there is something you would like to see happen in our community why not contact us and we with your help will try to make it happen.
In that respect, we have another community stroll organised at the request of Margaret F. and the participants on New Year’s Day, for Sunday, January 16 2022 at 12.30 p.m.
We will be making a plan for 2022 and as soon as we have it finalized we will let you know so that you can save the dates. Remember if you have an idea contact any member of the community council we will be delighted to hear from you.
Finally, we would like to wish everyone a happy healthy peaceful and prosperous new year and look forward to seeing you all at the community events throughout the year.
