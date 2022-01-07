Boston Scientific bench takes Pride of place on Tipperary quayside

Above: At the launch of the Pride bench at the Quay, Clonmel were, seated, Amanda Coleman, Boston Scientific and Gerard Sweetman, Tipperary Clonmel Pride. Standing, Carol Creighton, Tipperary County Council; John Dempsey and Peter Higgins, Boston Scientific Pride members; Jane Houlihan, Tipperary Clonmel Pride; Colm Geoghegan, Boston Scientific Pride sponsor; Laura Doyle, Boston Scientific Pride member and Tipperary Clonmel Pride. Picture: John D Kelly

The Clonmel Pride team was recently set up to support employees of Boston Scientific to bring their best self to work and offer support for parents and employees when required.

The Clonmel Pride ERG is sponsored by Conor Russell, the site vice president and led locally by Amanda Coleman, a Boston Scientific employee.

The Clonmel Boston Scientific (BSC) Pride team also works locally with the local Pride organisations and Gerard Sweetman, and receives wonderful support with training and local events.

As part of this local engagement, the BSC Pride team had the idea to raise awareness and provide a facility for the local community.

A Pride bench was seen as a good opportunity to provide awareness and provide a local facility for everyone to use.

The Pride committee contacted Carol Creighton of Tipperary County Council through the Clonmel Chamber (for which thanks are extended to Paul Berrigan).

Carol Creighton was described as a huge help to the committee in finding a location for the bench and having it installed on the Quay at the Gashouse Bridge, next to the River Suir.

The committee hopes this facility will help raise awareness of LGBT and Pride issues and provide a facility for the local community.

Boston Scientific Clonmel is at the forefront of some of the industry’s most complex medical devices.

According to the company, the pacemakers, defibrillators, spinal cord stimulators and deep brain stimulators that are designed, developed and manufactured in Clonmel, at its Cashel Road facility, help treat the world’s major health issues.