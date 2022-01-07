Search

07 Jan 2022

Boston Scientific bench takes Pride of place on Tipperary quayside

Bench raises awareness and provides a facility for the community in Clonmel

Pride bench

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Above: At the launch of the Pride bench at the Quay, Clonmel were, seated, Amanda Coleman, Boston Scientific and Gerard Sweetman, Tipperary Clonmel Pride. Standing, Carol Creighton, Tipperary County Council; John Dempsey and Peter Higgins, Boston Scientific Pride members; Jane Houlihan, Tipperary Clonmel Pride; Colm Geoghegan, Boston Scientific Pride sponsor; Laura Doyle, Boston Scientific Pride member and Tipperary Clonmel Pride. Picture: John D Kelly

The Clonmel Pride team was recently set up to support employees of Boston Scientific to bring their best self to work and offer support for parents and employees when required.
The Clonmel Pride ERG is sponsored by Conor Russell, the site vice president and led locally by Amanda Coleman, a Boston Scientific employee.
The Clonmel Boston Scientific (BSC) Pride team also works locally with the local Pride organisations and Gerard Sweetman, and receives wonderful support with training and local events.
As part of this local engagement, the BSC Pride team had the idea to raise awareness and provide a facility for the local community.
A Pride bench was seen as a good opportunity to provide awareness and provide a local facility for everyone to use.
The Pride committee contacted Carol Creighton of Tipperary County Council through the Clonmel Chamber (for which thanks are extended to Paul Berrigan).
Carol Creighton was described as a huge help to the committee in finding a location for the bench and having it installed on the Quay at the Gashouse Bridge, next to the River Suir.
The committee hopes this facility will help raise awareness of LGBT and Pride issues and provide a facility for the local community.
Boston Scientific Clonmel is at the forefront of some of the industry’s most complex medical devices.
According to the company, the pacemakers, defibrillators, spinal cord stimulators and deep brain stimulators that are designed, developed and manufactured in Clonmel, at its Cashel Road facility, help treat the world’s major health issues.

Public toilets are a huge drain on council

TipperaryLive exclusive: €354,382.40 - how much the Council loses each year on toilets

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media