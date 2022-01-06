Search

06 Jan 2022

Schools raised over €3,500 for Carrick-on-Suir St Vincent de Paul Christmas Food Appeal

Schools raised over €3,500 for Carrick-on-Suir St Vincent de Paul Christmas Food Appeal

Greenschool 5th Class students Cameron Booth and Jack Kiely and principal Denis Cotter (second from right) present a €335 cheque to St Nicholas Conference St Vincent de Paul representatives

Reporter:

Anne Marie Magorrian

Carrick-on-Suir’s St Nicholas Conference of St Vincent de Paul delivered more than 75 food hampers along with food vouchers and fuel to people in need in their community before Christmas thanks to funds raised by local primary and secondary schools.
St Nicholas Conference President Michael Lonergan said they received an overwhelming response from local schools to their letter requesting them to come up with fundraising ideas for the conference’s annual Christmas Food Appeal.
More than €3,500 was raised by the schools through fundraising events such as a Christmas jumper day, raffles and the making and selling of Christmas themed gifts. The money was used to provide the food hampers, food vouchers and fuel to the needy in the community. The hampers were supplied and distributed by SuperValu in Carrick-on-Suir.
Mr Lonergan thanked staff and students in all the schools including parents who took part in the campaign and congratulated them on their magnificent  fundraising efforts to help those less fortunate in the community.

Comeragh College student council members, winners of the school’s Christmas Jumper Day and teachers present a cheque in aid of St Nicholas Conference Carrick-on-Suir SVP annual Christmas Food Appeal. Pictures taken by Anne Marie Magorrian

More photos of schools in Carrick-on-Suir and its hinterland presenting donations to St Nicholas Conference of St Vincent de Paul's Christmas Food Appeal are printed in this week's edition of The Nationalist now in local shops. 

