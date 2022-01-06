Who's in this star studded Clonmel schoolboys soccer team from 1979?

The late Jack Morrissey, O’Neill Street, presents the Brendan Cronin Cup to Seamus Strappe, captain of ‘The Park’ team who had just won the Clonmel Schoolboys Under 12 final in 1979.
An interesting Clonmel picture from our archives which appeared in our issue of December 15, 1979.
The late Jack Morrissey, O’Neill Street, presents the Brendan Cronin Cup to Seamus Strappe, captain of ‘The Park’ team who had just won the Clonmel Schoolboys Under 12 final at the Clonmel Showgrounds field (now Marks & Spencers).
The late Brendan Cronin was to become Mayor of Clonmel in 1982, and coincidentally, there is another future Mayor in this picture - our current first citizen Michael Murphy is on the far left beside Seamus Strappe.
On the other side of the team captain you can see Michael O’Loughlin, current principal of the Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel, while the others across the front are Billy Drohan, Stefan Foley and David Morris (Eldons)
