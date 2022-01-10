Heartbreak in Tipperary with the death of a local legend - 'Flags'

Sympathy

Paddy Connolly - Paddy ‘Flags’ - RIP

It was with immense sadness that all of us in the Burncourt area heard the devastating news of the untimely passing of Paddy Connolly, ‘Flags’ as he was known to all.

Paddy with his dear wife Geraldine and family was deeply committed and supportive to countless events and occasions here with us in Burncourt.

Paddy and Geraldine were always to the fore in lending a helping hand, giving advice , all delivered with a smile, engaging good humour and banter.

Paddy’s creativity and craftsmanship was awe inspiring and his endless knowledge was generously imparted on many subjects.

A dedicated husband and family man in whom Paddy’s pride and joy was so obvious and to whom his passing is an unimaginable sorrow.

Our deepest sympathy to Geraldine, John, Rebecca, Joey, Robbie and David.

Our condolences to Paddy’s mother Josie and stepfather Paddy, sister Christina and brothers Michael and Owen and to all Paddy’s relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad and sorrowful time.

“Though your days here were brief,

Your spirit was live, awake, complete.

Though we need to weep your loss,

You dwell in that safe place in our hearts,

Where no storm or night or pain can reach you”.

(On the Death of the Beloved- John O’ Donoghue)

Sleep in Peace Paddy .

Thank You From Burncourt.