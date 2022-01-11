Search

11 Jan 2022

Roscrea's Daisy Bates - a Nollaig na mBan Celebration

100th Centenary Year for Tipperary woman who spent 40 years of her life studying Aboriginal culture

Roscrea's Daisy Bates - a Nollaig na mBan Celebration

Roscrea woman Daisy Bates

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Daisy Bates, originally Daisy Dwyer, was born in Tipperary in 1857.


She grew up in Roscrea and immigrated to Australia in 1882.

In Australia, she spent 40 years of her life studying Aboriginal culture, language and tradition, and the appalling ways in which the Aboriginal people were treated by the Australian government.


Despite the marginal role played by women in anthropology at the time, Ms Bates spent years living with Aboriginal people and making her findings known to a wider audience.

Although some of her scholarly work was considered controversial, she made an enormous contribution to the understanding of cultures and languages that had been under sustained attack in Australian since colonisation.


She was honoured with a CBE in 1934.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media