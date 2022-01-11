Search

11 Jan 2022

"Ireland Lights Up" - west Tipperary GAA club is up and walking from this Wednesday night!

"Ireland Lights Up" - west Tipperary GAA club is up and running from this Wednesday night!

All set for another Ireland Lights Up from this Wednesday at Rockwell Rovers GAA Field, New Inn.

“IRELAND LIGHTS UP” AT ROCKWELL ROVERS GAA CLUB


Rockwell Rovers GAA club has once again registered for “Ireland Lights Up.”

The west Tipperary GAA Club is encouraging the community of New Inn / Knockgraffon to get out and get active on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings between 7 and 9pm starting tonight Wednesday January 12 to Wednesday March 2.

Ireland Lights Up (ILU) encourages GAA clubs across the 32 counties to turn on their floodlights and open their walking tracks to enable their local communities to come together to walk and talk in a safe environment during the long dark evenings of winter.

