Good news for one small GAA club with a senior Tipperary football debutant

Tom Tobin playing for Tipperary against Clare in the Munster Minor Championship in 2019. Tom made his senior debut for Tipperary in the McGrath Cup on Sunday last against Limerick in Rathkeale.
WELL DONE TO TOM
Congratulations to Rockwell Rovers’ Tom Tobin who made his senior debut for the county senior footballers on Sunday last against Limerick in the McGrath Cup game played at Rathkeale.
Tom came on as a second half substitute and helped Tipperary wIn by a point on a final scoreline of 1-12 to Limerick 0-14.
It's been a good couple of years for Rockwell Rovers, firstly with the winning of the County Intermediate title in 2020, while this year, in their first year back at senior level the New Inn based club won the inaugural Tom Cusack Cup.
We hope to be seeing more of Tom and further Rockwell Rovers representation of Tipp panels in the coming years.
Revenge has been a long time coming, but on Sunday last 22 years later, we faced the Cappawhite Gaels again and this time we came out on top.
