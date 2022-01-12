Search

12 Jan 2022

Income tax changes will benefit people and families in Tipperary, says Fine Gael senator

€50 increase in each of the main tax credits

Senator Garret Ahearn

Senator Garret Ahearn

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Income tax changes taking effect from January 1 will benefit people and families in Tipperary in 2022, a Fine Gael senator has said. 

Senator Garret Ahearn said Fine Gael in Government is supporting average and middle-income earners to meet the rising cost of living through income tax changes. The tax package was announced by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe in October as part of Budget 2022.

Senator Garret Ahearn continued, “Fine Gael is on the side of the average and middle-income earner who is dealing with the rising cost of living. The tax changes announced by my colleague Minister Paschal Donohoe in the Budget, come into effect on the January 1 and will benefit everyone who pays income tax, supporting people and families in Tipperary.

“These are tangible changes that everyone will feel the benefit of in their pocket throughout 2022. The standard rate band for all earners will rise from €35,300 to €36,800 for single earners, from €39,300 to €40,800 for one-parent families; and from €44,300 to €45,800 for couples.

"There is also a €50 increase in each of the main tax credits – personal tax credit, employee tax credit and the earned income credit.

“There is also a change to the Universal Social Charge- the 2% rate band ceiling will increase in line with the increase in the national minimum wage from €10.20 to €10.50 per hour. This was the eighth increase in the minimum wage under Fine Gael in Government and we wanted to ensure that full-time workers benefiting from the increase will remain outside the top rate of USC.

“As well as the tax changes, Fine Gael also prioritised spending measures in Budget 2022 to help combat the cost of living and add to our quality of life. We introduced a €5 increase in social welfare payments across the board including disability payments, pensions and working age payments. The Fuel Allowance increased by €5 per week and the Living Alone Allowance increased by €3 per week. 

“Fine Gael is committed to tackling the rising cost of living and the tax changes coming into effect this week will be felt by individual earners and families in Tipperary,” he added.

Laptop and handbag stolen from car in county Tipperary village

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media