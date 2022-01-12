County Tipperary community mourns death of 79-year-old man in tragic accident in Cahir

The late Pat Meehan from Kilcoran, Cahir

The 79-year-old man who died tragically in a traffic accident in Cahir town on Sunday evening, has been named as Pat Meehan from Kilcoran, Cahir.

Mr Meehan was a pedestrian involved in a collision with a car at Castle Street, Cahir at 5.56pm on January 9.

The father of three and grandfather of eight was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he sadly passed away.

Mr Meehan’s death has shocked and devastated his family, neighbours, friends and all who knew him.

His Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Kieran’s Church in Ballylooby this Saturday at 11am.

Mr Meehan’s remains will repose at Costigan’s Funeral Home in Cahir on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

The funeral cortége will leave his home on Saturday at 10.30am to arrive at St Kieran’s Church for 11am.

He will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery following the Mass.

Mourners are asked to adhere to Government Covid-19 prevention guidelines with regards to mask wearing, hand shaking and social distancing.

Mr Meehan is survived by his loving wife Nellie, sons John and Michael, daughter Jean, grandchildren Patrick, Ben, Cameron, Leigh, Kacey, Micheala, Daniel and Jack, daughters-in-law Audrey and Chantal, son-in-law Joseph, brother Frank, niece Marie, extended family and many friends.

Tipperary County Council chairperson Cllr Marie Murphy, one of the Cahir area’s public representatives, extended her sincere condolences to the Meehan family on the death of their beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and father-in-law in such tragic circumstances.

Meanwhile, gardaí investigating the fatal accident have appealed to anyone who witnessed it or any road users with dash cam and video footage of the accident to come forward.

A Garda spokesman said the driver of the car involved in the accident was not injured but was deeply traumatised.

Castle Street was closed until Monday to enable Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination of the accident scene.

Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation into the accident is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 744 5630 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.