One Tipperary town has a graffiti problem and CCTV is going to sort it!

The Cahir Tidy Towns Group held their first drinks can collection of the New Year last Saturday. The group would like to assure everyone that it makes no difference is you only have six cans or 24 cans, they are all recyclable and all are appreciated.

As we lost out on various fundraising events in 2021, we are delighted to have teamed up with ABP once again for 2022 to try to earn a few bob.

We will turn this money into plants and trees for the New Year and we encourage everyone to keep their cans for us. It’s strictly drinks cans and clean please.

PLANTING PROGRAMME

In the coming weeks the TUS scheme will be planting beech hedging along the Swiss Walk and this will further enhance the area between the Dovecote and the soccer fields.

The planting at the Cahir Gardens will take another bit of time due to the weather and we will also be securing the old pump house in the woodlands/ Fairy trail walk by erecting a steel door on it and eventually putting a roof on it too that will improve the look of it immensely.

DAILY LITTER PICKING

Litter picking is a daily occurrence and thanks to Pat and Mary for the daily picks along with the TY students. There is an issue with graffiti at the moment but it is hoped that CCTV will sort this out.

We are not fully operational as a Group yet members are uneasy so odd jobs are being done and thanks to Fran and Fergal for their help last weekend.

FAIRYTALE STORIES

The Group erected some fairytale stories on plaques along the woodland walk/ Fairy Trail just before Christmas and the feedback so far is that lots of parents are taking the children along to read the various stories on the way which is adding to the enjoyment in this area.

In the coming weeks we will be planning for 2022 and efforts to hold onto our bronze medal and move closer to silver. When more work becomes available we will be call out to the public.