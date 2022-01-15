Outstanding parcel of ground for sale near Clonmel - Guide Price: €570,000

An outstanding parcel of ground, contained in Folio TY23132, extending to 13.55Ha (33.5acres).
Kilmalogue, Grange, Clonmel
The land is level, save a short rise from the road, which allows for excellent views in all directions. 3 mountain ranges visible, with a glorious southerly aspect.
This is a great opportunity to purchase a manageable holding, with potential for the construction of a dwelling.
Currently all in grass, with excellent fencing and facilities.
