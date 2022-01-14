Tipperary County Council to open book of condolences for Ashling Murphy

Tipperary County Council will be opening a book of condolence for the late Ashling Murphy for members of the public to pay their respects.

A minute’s silence was held for the Offaly schoolteacher at the start of this month’s meeting of Tipperary County Council today (Friday, January 14).

Cllr Máirín McGrath, who is the same age as Ms Murphy, said she was lucky to know Ashling in her teenage years, as they had many mutual friends in the traditional Irish music world, visiting Fleadh Cheoils and other festivities. “I have great memories of her,” said Cllr McGrath.



“She was a talented fiddle player, a bright personality, and although I was not close to her in recent years, social media kept me in touch with where her life was going. Having recently graduated from Mary Immaculate College she began her teaching career and we continued to share a mutual grá for traditional Irish music and dance scene.



“She was extremely involved in her local Comhaltas branch. She was known in every corner of the country for her talent. Ashling often played in Brú Ború in Cashel and she did the Comhaltas tour of Ireland and Britain and was a member of the National Orchestra.



“I would encourage you to listen to some of the beautiful tunes played by Ashling, and her older sister, Amy, which are on Youtube.



“Ashling could have been me, your sister, your daughter, or your friend, out running. It could have happened anywhere, on the Swiss Walk, at the Blueway or any recreational and amenity paths that our Council has currently developed.

“Ashling was just going for a run when her precious life was stolen from her so brutally.

My heart breaks for her family and her many, many friends in the community she lives in, Ireland’s Trad community, students and teaching staff, who work with her at Durrow National School, and all who mourn her, a beautiful life gone far too soon.

There will be tunes in Heaven upon Ashling’s arrival. Ar dheis dé go raibh an anam. May she rest in peace.”

Vigils are to be held for Ashling across Co Tipperary this weekend.