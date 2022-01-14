Search

14 Jan 2022

Vigils for Aisling Murphy across Tipperary today

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

14 Jan 2022

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Vigils in memory of Aisling Murphy have been organised across Tipperary this evening, Friday 14.

In Clonmel, the vigil will take place at 6pm at MainGuard.

In Nenagh, the vigil will be at 4:30pm in Banba Square.

The vigil in Tipperary Town will begin at 7:30pm at Canon Hayes Running Track.

In Cahir, the vigil will take place at 6pm at the Cahir Castle carpark.

In Cashel, 4pm on the Plaza.

In Thurles, the vigil will take place at 6:15pm in Thurles Town Park.

Finally, in Templemore at 6:15pm by the sensory garden.

Members of the public attending are asked to wear masks and observe public health restrictions.

