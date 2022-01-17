Tipperary musicians pay tribute to Ashling Murphy at a Brú Ború vigil in Cashel

The shocking murder of Offaly school teacher Ashling Murphy has had a profound impact on the traditional music community throughout Tipperary where she was well known.
On Sunday evening a vigil in memory of Ashling was held at the Brú Ború centre in Cashel.
"We played tunes, chatted and stood together in support of her family and friends at this devastating time for them all.
We were fortunate to have Ashling perform in Brú Ború on the Comahtlas Tour in 2017," said a Bru Boru spokesperson.
