18 Jan 2022

Very sad start to new year for one Tipperary village with tragic and sudden deaths

Ballylooby/Duhill has been greatly saddened at start of new year with three local deaths.

Great sadness in the Ballylooby/Duhill locality with three recent deaths


The unexpected passing of Pat Meehan, Kilcoran following a tragic accident shocked the local and surrounding areas. We extend our sympathy to his wife Nellie, sons John and Michael, daughter Jean, grandchildren, Patrick, Ben, Cameron, Leigh, Kacey, Micheala, Daniel and Jack, daughters-in-law, Audrey and Chantal and son-in-law Joseph, brother Frank and niece Marie extended family and many friends.
Pat’s funeral mass took place in Ballylooby Church followed by internment in adjoining cemetery on Saturday, January 15.


The death also occurred unexpectedly of Mary Prendergast, Gurtacullen. We extend our sympathy to her husband Willie, daughters Bernadette, Teresa, Geraldine, Denise and Marian, grandchildren Cillian and Ava, sons-in- law Raymond and Pete, sister Ann, brothers Francis and Stephen, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Mary enjoyed a game of cards in the nearby parishes and will be missed by all who knew her.
Mary’s requiem Mass took place in Ballybacon Church followed by internment in adjoining cemetery on Friday, January 14.


Sympathy is also extended to the O’Brien family, Ballyporeen and late of Castlegrace on the death of their mother Bridget O’Brien (nee Geary).
Bridget’s requiem Mass took place in Ballyporeen on Monday last, January 17 followed by interment in St Mary’s Cemetery.
May they all rest in peace.

