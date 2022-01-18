"Good Man the Dan!" - Jackpot in Tipperary club lotto is won

Congratulations to Dan O’Brien, Bella Road, Clogheen who won the Fr. Sheehy’s GAA lotto jackpot of €9,450.
FR SHEEHY’S GAA CLUB
Congratulations to Dan O’Brien, Bella Road, Clogheen who won the Fr. Sheehy’s GAA lotto jackpot of €9,450. The winning numbers were 5,9,19,20.
We also had seven ‘Match 3’s’ each winning €22.
The lucky seven were as follows: Marilyn Myers Byrne Kilballyboy; M McGrath Scart; Rita Browne c/o Greenview bar Ardfinnan; Theresa Browne Araglen; Rob Maher Online; Doreen Maher Ardfinnan; Michael O’Connor Scart.
Next week's jackpot will be €1,500. Thanks for your continued support.
