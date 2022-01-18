Ardfinnan Tidy Towns return helping to keep Tipperary beautiful

The geese on the Green - now synonymous with the beautiful Suirside village of Ardfinnan
Ardfinnan Tidy Towns
Tidy Towns are back in action again in Ardfinnan.
We would like to thank everyone that helped us putting up the Christmas lights and helping to take them down. The lights were lovely over the Christmas period. Also thanks to the local people and the Tipperary County Council who donated money towards the lights because we could not do it without your help.
BEST WISHES TO GERRY
We would also like to wish one of our team, Gerry Roche, a speedy recovery and hope he will be out and about soon.
SYMPATHY
We would also like to send our condolences to the family of Mary Prendergast, Gurtacullen. Mary was a lovely lady always. May she rest in peace.
