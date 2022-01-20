Search

Calls for council to introduce ‘game changing’ parking app for disabled drivers and passengers in Tipperary

App gives real-time information on whether an accessible parking space is occupied or not

At the launch in Limerick of the DDAI Spacefinder app service was Richard Ryder, Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland

20 Jan 2022

Finding a vacant accessible parking space would only be a click away for disabled drivers and passengers if Tipperary County Council introduced the DDAI Spacefinder app service, said Richard Ryder of the Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland (DDAI).

Richard said "Driving means independence and equal opportunity for our members but finding a vacant accessible parking space is often time-consuming and stressful. In some cases, they could be forced to return home and try again later but with no guarantee of finding one even then."

Developed by Limerick company ParkMagic and supported by the Disabled Drivers Association, the DDAI SpaceFinder app gives real-time information on whether an accessible parking space is occupied or not, using sensors installed by the participating local authority.

"Having the DDAI Spacefinder App service available in every county would take away the fear and stress out of everyday travelling and trying to find suitable parking. We are urging Tipperary County Council to introduce it as it would literally be a game changer for disabled drivers and passengers in their area",  Richard Ryder stated.

Limerick City and County Council was the first local authority to begin using the DDAI Spacefinder App service. The council’s traffic department installed small sensors at accessible parking bays in its city centre business district, delivering real-time updates to users of the app on Apple and Android.

In addition, navigation to the nearest available accessible space is now on Apple CarPlay, with Android Auto following shortly.

