North and South funding clash at Tipperary County Council

Sharp divisions emerged between North and South Tipperary at this month’s Co Council meeting as Nenagh got the lion’s share of a recent funding announcement for rural regeneration.

Cllr Anne Marie Ryan Shiner queried how Nenagh could get over €3m out of a €6m funding stream when Tipperary town was unsuccessful in its bid.



In 2021, Tipperary Co Council submitted three applications under the rural regeneration development fund, (RRDF), for Tipperary town, Holycross, and Nenagh.



Last year, Nenagh was awarded €9.35m under a successful URDF application, and a further €670k under the RRDF. “Now they have been awarded a further €1.2m under this year’s RRDF announcement,” said Cllr Ryan.



Since 2018, under the same funding streams, Tipperary town has received €1.1m under the RRDF for the Market Yard regeneration and the Arra Walkway.



“Nenagh qualifies for both urban and rural regeneration allowing it to bid for funding under two streams while smaller towns such as Tipp town and Roscrea are denied that possibility,” said Cllr Ryan. “One of the objectives of the RRDF is to achieve balanced rural development.



“I would argue that it would be fairer if Tipperary Co Council discontinued the practice of submitting bids for the one town under both streams, and instead supported individual towns’ applications, based not only on the town’s submission, but also on its socio-economic needs.



“There needs to be a more equitable prioritisation of funding projects throughout the county.”

Cllr Ryan said it very much feels like Tipperary town is excluded from the county’s vision for overall development. “Out of the €6m, based on the co-funding requirements, approximately €3.5m will go towards successful Nenagh projects.”



Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan paid tribute to Cllr Ryan’s work on the Tipp town taskforce. “Tipperary town has been overlooked. It urgently needs financial support.” It’s a “bit of a shock” that Tipperary town was not at the forefront of the Minister’s mind.



Cllr Michael O’Meara said he was “concerned” at comments made by Cllrs Máirín McGrath and Cllr Anne Marie Ryan.



“We all work for our own areas. I’ve never seen it on a Council before that a Councillor would request that less money would come to Tipperary.

“By asking us that we don’t apply for the URDF for Nenagh, it means that less money would come into the county.”



Cllr O’Meara said it was “disgraceful” that councillors would try to “pitch one side of the county against another” and asked that those councillors withdraw those requests.

Cllr O’Meara said there is a huge process to maximise the amount of money made available to Co Tipperary under this scheme over the last few years.



Cllr Anne Marie Ryan said that at “no stage did I say Nenagh should not get funding.”

Cllr Máirín McGrath extended her congratulations to Nenagh, but said she did not think one town should be allowed to benefit from two funding streams while other towns “are crying out for it, and continually applying, and not getting that money.”



Cllr Seamus Hanafin said Thurles has had its fair share of disappointments down the years, but “the whole issue is that we should be applying for every cent that we can” and to say that towns cannot apply is “completely wrong.”