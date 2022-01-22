Search

22 Jan 2022

Applications sought for Tipperary Creative Ireland Funding Schemes

Aileen Hahesy

The Tipperary Creative Ireland Grant Schemes are currently open for applications.

There are two distinct funding schemes. 

1. Community Grant Scheme
Who can apply:
This grant scheme is open to community groups and not for profit organisations, arts, heritage and cultural groups, venues and societies to support creative projects. Applications by individuals must be in partnership with a community, cultural or heritage group.

What funding is available:
The level of grant assistance for any one project will range from €500 to €3,000.
To be eligible projects must
• take place in County Tipperary
• be organised by an individual/community/voluntary group based in Tipperary
• encourage or benefit participation in the Creative Ireland programme and enhance the awareness of culture in the local area.
• be in keeping with at least one of the five pillars of the Creative Ireland Programme especially Pillar 2 :Enabling creativity in every community.
• be accessible to diverse audiences and participants and will be inclusive in theme and approach
• be designed on a realistic financial basis and provide good value for money

2. Tipperary Creative Ireland Open Call Grant Scheme
The overall aim of this call is to instigate high quality cultural activity and collaborative projects that encourage greater creativity and access to and appreciation of arts, culture and heritage. Projects can be small, medium or large and should involve a community/ group or clearly benefit the wider community. The Call is to encourage new, ambitious and meaningful collaborations between creators/practitioners and communities. Projects that engage directly with a community group are especially welcome.

Funding available is between €3000 and €15,000.

What is Eligible:
Your project must
• Take place in County Tipperary
• Be relevant to the Creative Ireland Strategy
• Engage with the community

Closing date for applications is 4pm on Friday, February 11.

For more information check out the Tipperary County Council website: www.tipperarycoco.ie

