Revealed: Councillors approve name of new housing development in this Tipperary town

Councillors have approved the name of the new housing development at Boherclough Street, Cashel.
The name has been approved and it will be called Aengus Court.
At the December meeting of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District, Cllr Roger Kennedy said the name was “very fitting”.
There were a couple of options and that was the better one.
He said: “Aengus was High King of Munster.
“He was the fella who got the crozier stuck into his foot by St Patrick.”
Cllr Declan Burgess also welcomed the nine new social houses which would help alleviate the pressure in Cashel.
