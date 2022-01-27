Search

27 Jan 2022

It's 'all systems go' for the St Patrick's Day parade in Tipperary's largest town

Clonmel's Mayor hopes it will be 'a parade to remember'

St Patrick's Day parade

Corey Long enjoyed the St Patrick's Day parade in Clonmel four years ago

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

27 Jan 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

It’s all systems go for the St Patrick’s Day parade in Clonmel this year, according to the town’s first citizen.
District Mayor Michael Murphy says he has contacted District Administrator Jim Dillon to arrange a meeting with the St Patrick’s Day Parade Committee to celebrate the national holiday in the traditional style on Thursday, March 17.
No St Patrick’s Day parades have been held since 2019, as the world has been gripped by the pandemic for the past two years.
But with the country now pressing play on activities that had been paused across the country because of Covid, there’s every indication that St Patrick’s Day could be celebrated like none other this year with the lifting of restrictions.
The addition of an extra public holiday on the following day, Friday, March 18, will add to the sense of celebration.
Cllr Murphy says that although restrictions have only recently been lifted, he is already receiving calls around this year’s parade.
The District Mayor says he hopes that this year’s event through the streets of Clonmel will be one to remember. 

Progress made on national broadband plan in Clonmel and other south Tipperary areas

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media