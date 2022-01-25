Progress made on national broadband plan in Clonmel and other south Tipperary areas

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high-speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) today announced that fibre build works in county Tipperary are well underway.

In Clonmel, over 2,100 premises have been surveyed to date with network designs completed to deliver the new fibre to the home (FTTH) network in the area with an anticipated date for connection. NBI crews have started initial works for the build in townlands across Clonmel including Fethard, Clerihan, Kilsheelan, Cannonwood, and Redmonstown. These ‘make ready’ works pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles/ducts, and include the erection of poles, unblocking of ducts, and the insertion of subduct into existing ducts, for the fibre to be installed.

In county Tipperary, there are 29,810 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. This equates to 35% of all premises in the county. Under the National Broadband Plan, Tipperary will see an investment of €118 million in the new high speed fibre network. This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and more remote working.