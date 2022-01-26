Search

27 Jan 2022

It was an exciting week for the Tipperary Operation Transformation leaders

Sarah stunned on last week's Late Late Show

Sarah O'Connor Ryan from Ballina

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

26 Jan 2022 11:58 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Each week we follow the progress of the two Tipperary Operation Transformation leaders. Sarah and Stefano. 

Here is this weeks Operation Transformation update. 

Sarah O'Connor

Sarah ended her week on a high with her performance on the Late Late Show. 

Her River Deep- Mountain High performance was a welcome back to the stage for Sarah, who has not performed since the beginning of the pandemic. 

After last weeks disagreement over pizza night, Aoife Hearne suggested a takeaway night for the whole family. 

However, the Operation Transformation plan wasn't the only food change the family was dealing with. 

Sarah's son has celiacs disease and was experiencing a reaction. 

Sarah is now determined to make her home a gluten-free household. 

At her health check, Sarah said this week was the hardest, but she was feeling more confident. 

Sarah's goal for this week was to maintain her weight, but she did lose some by her health check. 

However, Sarah did reduce her steps by 7,000. 

Her goal for next week is to maintain her weight.

Stefano Sweetman 

Stefano and Gerard are still working together in the kitchen, and their smoking pan is progressing, with the pair starting to use nicotine patches. 

Stefano visited Quit, and he has cut his nicotine level from 13 to 11. 

Quit gave Stefano a goal of being smoke-free by next week. 

With Dr Eddie Murphy, Stefano worked on his self-esteem and motivation. 

Eddie explained that giving up smoking was a project the couple must do together if they are to be successful in quitting.  

Stefano's health check-in revealed that he had increased his activity and achieved his weight loss goals. 

His goal for next week was to continue his weight loss and make his quit date. 

