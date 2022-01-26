WATCH: See if you can recognise anyone from the Nenagh Barrel race of 1963

Can you recognise anyone from the unusual pastime which happened in Nenagh 50 years ago? Drop a comment and let us know!
The sad passing of Mary Prendergast, one of the founding members of the Vee Day Care Centre in Clogheen is reported. May she rest in peace.
GET ON YOUR BIKE IN "22" - The Boylan brothers from Ballingarry, Eoin and Cormac, competed in the grass cycling event at the national finals in Carlow last October.
